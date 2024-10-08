© 2024 Public Radio East
Boil water alert issued for ENC island community

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:52 AM EDT
Harkers Island Fire Rescue is coordinating relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

An eastern North Carolina community is being cautioned to boil their water before drinking it or using it to prepared food after bacteria was found.

Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op officials say coliform bacteria was detected in water samples collected from the water system serving the Harkers Island Sanitary District.

Coliforms are bacteria that are naturally present in the environment and are generally not harmful, but their presence can be an indicator that other, potentially harmful, bacteria may also be in the water.

They’re asking people to boil all water used for things like drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation vigorously for one minute to kill any bacteria.
