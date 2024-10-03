© 2024 Public Radio East
Deadline to request reimbursement of stolen SNAP benefits extended

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Congress recently extended the deadline for victims of recent Food and Nutrition Service benefits theft to apply for replacement benefits.

The deadline for requesting replacement of stolen benefits is now Dec. 20. It was previously the end of September.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services say the extension will allow the more than 1,700 North Carolinians whose SNAP benefits were stolen during a recent rash of theft that began in October 2022 to submit a signed affidavit requesting replacement benefits.

Since October 2022, more than $2.7 million in FNS benefits have been reported stolen from North Carolinians through card skimming and various fraud schemes.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations.
