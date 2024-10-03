Deadline to request reimbursement of stolen SNAP benefits extended

Congress recently extended the deadline for victims of recent Food and Nutrition Service benefits theft to apply for replacement benefits.

The deadline for requesting replacement of stolen benefits is now Dec. 20. It was previously the end of September.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services say the extension will allow the more than 1,700 North Carolinians whose SNAP benefits were stolen during a recent rash of theft that began in October 2022 to submit a signed affidavit requesting replacement benefits.

Since October 2022, more than $2.7 million in FNS benefits have been reported stolen from North Carolinians through card skimming and various fraud schemes.