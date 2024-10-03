© 2024 Public Radio East
Blue Ridge Parkway completely closed in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 3, 2024 at 6:46 AM EDT
National Park Service

The Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed through North Carolina as crews continue their assessment of the damage from Hurricane Helene.

The National Park Service’s Eastern Incident Management Team, which brings specialized skills and resources, is performing emergency stabilization of affected park resources and damage assessments.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 99 National Park Service employees from 22 states and the District of Columbia are working with Blue Ridge Parkway staff in the recovery efforts.

There is no date for reopening any parts of the road.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
