Blue Ridge Parkway completely closed in North Carolina

The Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed through North Carolina as crews continue their assessment of the damage from Hurricane Helene.

The National Park Service’s Eastern Incident Management Team, which brings specialized skills and resources, is performing emergency stabilization of affected park resources and damage assessments.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 99 National Park Service employees from 22 states and the District of Columbia are working with Blue Ridge Parkway staff in the recovery efforts.

There is no date for reopening any parts of the road.