Active-duty military personnel and equipment will support ongoing rescue, relief and recovery in NC

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published October 3, 2024 at 6:41 AM EDT
North Carolina National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 130th Aviation Regiment load pallets of equipment onto a Maryland National Guard CH-47F Chinook to assist Tropical Storm Helene response efforts.
National Guard
President Biden has approved Governor Cooper’s request for active-duty military personnel and equipment to support ongoing rescue, relief and recovery operations in Western North Carolina.

The Governor previously requested Department of Defense aviation resources which were approved.

The active-duty military personnel are in addition to more than 1,000 North Carolina National Guard soldiers currently deployed who are moving food, water and supplies as well as search and rescue operations.

The NC National Guard has already performed more than 1,400 rescues and delivered more than 700,000 pounds in supplies.
