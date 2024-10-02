Tuesday headlines: Coastal resiliency, efforts to help WNC, and an update about Helene destruction

A recent symposium on the North Carolina coast brought together scientists, environmental groups, and others to brainstorm solutions for coastal erosion amid sea level rise and climate change. Among the discussions at the Coastal Resiliency Research Symposium – the recent string of home collapses along the coast.

Eastern North Carolina donation drives continue to pop up to support those on the west side of the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. The City of New Bern is among those working to gather needed items, and Public Information Officer Colleen Roberts says they won’t quit until the truck is full.

State and federal officials say they are working to get more resources and help to western North Carolina due to Helene. Governor Roy Cooper said the devastation brought by Helene is beyond belief.