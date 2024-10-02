© 2024 Public Radio East
Tuesday headlines: Coastal resiliency, efforts to help WNC, and an update about Helene destruction

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 2, 2024 at 6:18 AM EDT

A recent symposium on the North Carolina coast brought together scientists, environmental groups, and others to brainstorm solutions for coastal erosion amid sea level rise and climate change. Among the discussions at the Coastal Resiliency Research Symposium – the recent string of home collapses along the coast.

Eastern North Carolina donation drives continue to pop up to support those on the west side of the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. The City of New Bern is among those working to gather needed items, and Public Information Officer Colleen Roberts says they won’t quit until the truck is full.

State and federal officials say they are working to get more resources and help to western North Carolina due to Helene. Governor Roy Cooper said the devastation brought by Helene is beyond belief.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
