Public hearing will address renewal of a permit for a limestone mine in Vanceboro opposed for years

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 2, 2024 at 6:58 AM EDT
Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman talks to Blounts Creek supporters at a recent postcard-signing party.
Sound Rivers
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has approved a public hearing to learn more about what people think about a mining company’s application to renew a wastewater permit that was issued a decade ago.

The Save Blounts Creek grassroots movement began in 2011, when Martin Marietta Materials was initially granted a permit for a limestone mine in Vanceboro.

That permit allowed the mine to discharge up to 12 million gallons of fresh water per day into the creek, and the conservation nonprofit Sound Rivers said the change in pH caused by the wastewater could permanently alter its ability to support aquatic species.

The case bounced around in court for years, and last year the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled last year that NCDEQ was correct to issue the permit, even though the creek might suffer.

The DEQ opened a public comment period on the proposed permit renewal in August, and more than 400 comments about the mine and its potential impacts have been submitted so far. The Division of Water Resources has granted the request for a public hearing, which will be scheduled for November.

The public comment period for the permit renewal application was initially scheduled to end on Sept. 23 but has now been extended until the public hearing.

Use this link to send a message to DEQ: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/save-blounts-creek-round-2
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
