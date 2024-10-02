Proposal would regulate “little tunny” in NC, the first regulation for the species in Atlantic waters

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is accepting public comment on several proposed rules.

One would allow the Division of Marine Fisheries to hold people breaking fishing laws accountable, whether or not they are from North Carolina.

Another would add the false albacore, also know as “little tunny,” to be managed by marine fisheries – the first regulation for the species in Atlantic waters.

A third would take some of the burden off pot fishers by requiring only one form of pot identification instead of two.

A public hearing will be held by web conference on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. A listening station will be established at the NCDEQ Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office in Morehead City.

Anyone that wants to comment during the hearing must register to speak by noon on the day of the hearing. Those who wish to speak at the listening station can sign up when they arrive.