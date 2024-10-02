© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proposal would regulate “little tunny” in NC, the first regulation for the species in Atlantic waters

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 2, 2024 at 7:07 AM EDT
NC DEQ

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is accepting public comment on several proposed rules.

One would allow the Division of Marine Fisheries to hold people breaking fishing laws accountable, whether or not they are from North Carolina.

Another would add the false albacore, also know as “little tunny,” to be managed by marine fisheries – the first regulation for the species in Atlantic waters.

A third would take some of the burden off pot fishers by requiring only one form of pot identification instead of two.

A public hearing will be held by web conference on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. A listening station will be established at the NCDEQ Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office in Morehead City.

Anyone that wants to comment during the hearing must register to speak by noon on the day of the hearing. Those who wish to speak at the listening station can sign up when they arrive.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston