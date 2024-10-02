© 2024 Public Radio East
NC AG: More than 5 dozen price gouging complaints in days since Helene hit the state

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 2, 2024 at 6:36 AM EDT
Courtesy NCDOJ and Attorney General's Office

North Carolina’s Attorney General said the Department of Justice has received 64 complaints alleging price gouging in western North Carolina in the aftermath of Helene.

Attorney General Josh Stein said most complaints are about hotel rates, grocery prices, and fuel prices. Most often in Watauga, McDowell, and Cleveland counties.

Stein said his office is investigating these complaints and has already sent three civil investigative demands to learn more about some of these concerns.

While most businesses in western North Carolina are generously helping their neighbors in need, some may not be and the state has an anti-price gouging law to make sure that no bad actors try to take advantage of people’s desperation.

North Carolina’s law against price gouging, or charging too much in times of a crisis, goes into effect when the governor or the legislature declares a state of emergency.

File price gouging complaints at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or www.ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.
