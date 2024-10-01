New Bern gathers aid for Hurricane Helene recovery in western NC

Disaster relief supply drives are popping up across ENC, collecting non-perishables to help western North Carolina get back on its feet after Hurricane Helene devastated the area.

New Bern residents have already started to bring supplies to City Hall, one of five donation drop-off locations for Hurricane Helene relief. The City of New Bern’s Public Information Officer, Colleen Roberts said it’s eastern North Carolina’s time to give back to the state.

“Eastern North Carolina knows how to respond in a disaster, and I think particularly now, we are all remembering Hurricane Florence from 2018 and all of the people and the organizations and the utility crews, and the first responders who came to help us during Hurricane Florence.

Roberts said the City of New Bern wants to make donating a no-nonsense matter.

“We are collecting supplies at five locations around the city, hoping to make it as easy as possible for people to donate.”

The five drop-off locations are New Bern City Hall, West New Bern Recreation Center, Pleasant Hill Community Center, New Bern Farmer’s Market and the National Night Out event held at Union Point Park.

“I think what’s most important about this drive is this one will be open until further notice. So, we’re hoping that we will get enough supplies to pack a tractor-trailer. If we’re going to take something that large up there, we want to make sure it’s full.”

From the City of New Bern's #HelpforHelene Initiative:

All donation drop-off facilities are open Monday through Friday from 8am-5pm unless otherwise noted.



City Hall, 300 Pollock Street

West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pine Tree Drive

Pleasant Hill Community Center, 424 NC 55 Hwy – donations accepted Monday through Friday from 4pm-6pm

New Bern Farmer’s Market, 421 S. Front Street - donations accepted Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8am-5pm

National Night Out, Union Point Park, 210 E. Front Street – supplies will be collected from 5pm-8pm during the National Night Out event

The following relief supplies will be accepted :



Non-perishable and canned goods & snacks

Bottled water & sports drinks

Heavy duty trash bags & tarps

Heavy duty work gloves

Toilet paper & paper towels

Hand sanitizer & sanitizing wipes

Cleaning supplies

Toiletries such as toothpaste & toothbrushes

Baby food & diapers (adult diapers also accepted)

Feminine hygiene products

Bug spray & sunscreen

The following items WILL NOT be accepted :



Clothing & bedding items

Expired food

Medication of any kind

Flammable items

Furniture

This supply drive will remain open until further notice.