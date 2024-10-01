Congress, state legislature likely to pass disaster funding for western North Carolina

Disaster funding bills for western North Carolina are likely to come before Congress and the state legislature in the coming weeks and months.

Both President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis said Monday that a new federal funding bill will be needed, although specific dollar amounts and programs aren't yet clear.

The president plans to travel to the Asheville area later this week, and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is already there. She spoke at a news conference with Governor Roy Cooper.

"At the President's direction, we are going to be here as long as it takes to finish this response and continue through the recovery," she said.

In addition to the congressional action, the North Carolina legislature typically passes disaster recovery funding in the wake of major hurricanes. That could happen as soon as next week, when lawmakers are scheduled to hold a brief session.

Senate leader Phil Berger said work on a disaster relief package is already underway.

State government has more than $5-billion in reserves, some of which could be used in hurricane recovery.