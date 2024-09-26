© 2024 Public Radio East
N.C. governor places blame for rise of Mark Robinson on former President Trump

PRE News & Ideas | By WFAE
Published September 26, 2024 at 7:36 AM EDT
File: N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Unity Dinner fundraiser in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Governor Roy Cooper spoke on former President Trump’s support for scandal-plagued Republican North Carolina Governor candidate Mark Robinson – and said Trump is directly responsible for Robinson’s rise.

Speaking at a New York Times climate conference Wednesday, Cooper’s remarks were the latest effort by Democrats to tie Trump more tightly to Robinson, who he endorsed, even as many Republicans distance themselves.

“Donald Trump makes guys like Mark Robinson, supports them, encourages them, still hasn't condemned him in any way," Cooper said. "He needs to suffer the consequences of creating and supporting people like Mark Robinson.”

Cooper said Robinson’s latest scandal — the revelation of lewd comments CNN reported he made on a porn website, including calling himself a Black Nazi — opens the door to more down-ballot gains for Democrats in North Carolina.
