ENC will be impacted by Helene's outer bands, governor declares state of emergency as storm approaches

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston,
Kelly Batchelor
Published September 26, 2024 at 7:20 AM EDT
NOAA National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida and curve away from eastern North Carolina, but the National Weather Service says it will still impact our region.

The outer bands of the storm move could bring severe weather to ENC Friday. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are the main threats.

Forecasters say rainfall amounts will be 1-2″ or less and wind gusts will stay mostly below 30 mph. Tornadoes, though isolated, may develop quickly.

Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm as North Carolina prepares for severe weather impacts through Saturday morning.

Helene is forecast to cause significant impacts across portions of western and central North Carolina, including flash flooding, numerous landslides, damaging debris flows, slope failures across steep terrain, and riverine flooding

Tropical storm force winds are possible across western North Carolina late Thursday into Friday.

The State Emergency Response Team is deploying equipment, personnel, and resources to support impacted communities, including, North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Teams, Urban Search and Rescue Teams, and resources from the North Carolina National Guard.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina.
