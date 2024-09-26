ENC will be impacted by Helene's outer bands, governor declares state of emergency as storm approaches

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida and curve away from eastern North Carolina, but the National Weather Service says it will still impact our region.

The outer bands of the storm move could bring severe weather to ENC Friday. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are the main threats.

Forecasters say rainfall amounts will be 1-2″ or less and wind gusts will stay mostly below 30 mph. Tornadoes, though isolated, may develop quickly.

Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm as North Carolina prepares for severe weather impacts through Saturday morning.

Helene is forecast to cause significant impacts across portions of western and central North Carolina, including flash flooding, numerous landslides, damaging debris flows, slope failures across steep terrain, and riverine flooding

Tropical storm force winds are possible across western North Carolina late Thursday into Friday.

The State Emergency Response Team is deploying equipment, personnel, and resources to support impacted communities, including, North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Teams, Urban Search and Rescue Teams, and resources from the North Carolina National Guard.