Blue Sea Dragon: Venomous sea slug with painful sting washing up in OBX

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 25, 2024 at 6:47 AM EDT
K. Kleeschulte
/
National Park Service
A sea slug that looks like a tiny, blue dragon is washing ashore in the Outer Banks.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials say the venomous creature called a Blue Sea Dragon can pack a punch; the sea slug uses venom stolen from taking bites out of Portugese man o' war to kill their prey, and biologists say because the venom becomes concentrated when it’s stored in their body, it becomes even more powerful.

Stings can result in acute allergic contact dermatitis, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation along with nausea, vomiting, and intense pain.

Bright blue and only about an inch long, Blue Sea Dragons travel in groups known as “blue fleets.” They generally live in the open ocean, but the sea slugs occasionally get stranded on dry land after strong winds.

Park rangers are telling people who visit the beach there to admire them from a distance and to not touch them because dead or alive they remain venomous.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
