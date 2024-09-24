NPS has picked up 24 pickup truckloads of debris since two homes collapsed in OBX Sunday

National Park Service employees have removed more than 24 pickup truckloads of debris since Sunday, after two houses on G A Kohler Court in Rodanthe collapsed into the Atlantic.

National Park Service

Cape Hatteras National Seashore employees, contractors hired by the owners of the homes, and one of the homeowners and his family members have all been working on the cleanup efforts.

The debris from the homes was collected along 16 miles of beach, and officials say varying levels of debris was found for more than 20 miles south of the homes.

National Park Service

There isn’t a timetable for restoration of the beach because of the potential for additional debris to wash ashore or become exposed as the sand shifts.