© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPS has picked up 24 pickup truckloads of debris since two homes collapsed in OBX Sunday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:40 AM EDT
National Park Service

National Park Service employees have removed more than 24 pickup truckloads of debris since Sunday, after two houses on G A Kohler Court in Rodanthe collapsed into the Atlantic.

National Park Service

Cape Hatteras National Seashore employees, contractors hired by the owners of the homes, and one of the homeowners and his family members have all been working on the cleanup efforts.

The debris from the homes was collected along 16 miles of beach, and officials say varying levels of debris was found for more than 20 miles south of the homes.

National Park Service

There isn’t a timetable for restoration of the beach because of the potential for additional debris to wash ashore or become exposed as the sand shifts.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston