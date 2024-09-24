© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Booze on the ballot: Maysville will hold a mixed drink referendum in November

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:35 AM EDT
Town of Maysville

The Town of Maysville will hold a mixed drink referendum this November.

The ballot measure will give people who live in the town the ability to vote on the sale of mixed alcoholic beverages in businesses like restaurants and hotels, which could have a positive economic impact on Maysville.

Town officials say that allowing the sale of mixed drinks would be a key driver as the town looks to attract more tourism and support local businesses.

Beer and wine sales in restaurants are legal in Maysville, although right now there isn’t such a business in the Jones County town. They are hoping to attract those businesses in the future.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston