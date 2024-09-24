Booze on the ballot: Maysville will hold a mixed drink referendum in November

The Town of Maysville will hold a mixed drink referendum this November.

The ballot measure will give people who live in the town the ability to vote on the sale of mixed alcoholic beverages in businesses like restaurants and hotels, which could have a positive economic impact on Maysville.

Town officials say that allowing the sale of mixed drinks would be a key driver as the town looks to attract more tourism and support local businesses.

Beer and wine sales in restaurants are legal in Maysville, although right now there isn’t such a business in the Jones County town. They are hoping to attract those businesses in the future.