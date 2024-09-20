Poverty rates in North Carolina remain stubbornly persistent

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its 2023 American Community Survey data for states, providing the latest data on poverty and income in North Carolina.

The data reveal that poverty rates in North Carolina remained stubbornly persistent. The 2023 poverty rate in North Carolina was 12.8%, which is unchanged from the previous year.

This translates to over 1.3 million North Carolinians living in poverty, with an income under $31,200 for a family of four.

North Carolina had the 17th highest poverty rate across all states and Washington DC.