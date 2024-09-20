© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC man charged with unusual insurance fraud crimes

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 20, 2024 at 6:42 AM EDT
An Alabama man says a Jefferson County, Ala., sheriff's deputy cuffed him too tightly, causing the amputation of his left hand 10 months later. He is suing for damages. This photo shows a handcuffed protester in Berlin earlier this month.
Adam Berry
/
Getty Images
File photo: man in handcuffs.

A Wilmington man has been charged with insurance fraud and other related crimes after officials say he reported a nearly $60,000 engagement ring stolen by Airbnb guests, even though he knew his ex-fiancé still had it, and then stole his new girlfriend’s notary stamp to forge paperwork to file the claim.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Auto-Owners Insurance paid 60-year-old David Barnes’ claim soon after receiving it last November, but it was later determined he used his new girlfriend’s notary stamp and forged her signature on a sworn statement of loss form required by the insurer.

Causey said about 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar goes to cover the cost of fraud.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston