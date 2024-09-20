NC man charged with unusual insurance fraud crimes

A Wilmington man has been charged with insurance fraud and other related crimes after officials say he reported a nearly $60,000 engagement ring stolen by Airbnb guests, even though he knew his ex-fiancé still had it, and then stole his new girlfriend’s notary stamp to forge paperwork to file the claim.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Auto-Owners Insurance paid 60-year-old David Barnes’ claim soon after receiving it last November, but it was later determined he used his new girlfriend’s notary stamp and forged her signature on a sworn statement of loss form required by the insurer.

Causey said about 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar goes to cover the cost of fraud.