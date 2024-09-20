© 2024 Public Radio East
Former MCAS Cherry Point Marine convicted for making child pornography, extortion

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 20, 2024 at 6:17 AM EDT
Phone users on social media.
Getty Images
Phone users on social media.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina is warning parents of the perils of social media, after former Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point was convicted on child pornography charges.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said 25-year-old Anthony Fritzinger was found guilty of five counts of production of child pornography, four counts of online exploitation of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography including a victim under 12, and two counts of extortion.

Court documents show Fritzinger used teen “dating” websites like Spotafriend and mylol.com to identify and contact potential victims, sometimes posing as a teenage girl. Then he began online “relationships” with victims, including on Snapchat and Instagram, in which he encouraged children to send him sexually explicit images and videos.

He was accused of extorting several victims, threatening to expose their images to their friends and family if they did not send more.

Easley said the case was solved because one victim had the courage to come forward, which led other brave victims to share their stories.

He added that it’s a wakeup call for parents to closely monitor their kids’ social media accounts and talk to them about the dangers of strangers online who may pretend to be a friend.

Fritzinger faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston