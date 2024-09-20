© 2024 Public Radio East
$67 million in stopgap funding will help stabilize early childhood education and child care centers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 20, 2024 at 6:13 AM EDT
teacher classroom mug pen generic
(Photo credit: Joanne Johnson via Flickr)
/
Creative Commons
(Photo credit: Joanne Johnson via Flickr)

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will release more than $67 million in stopgap funding to help stabilize North Carolina’s early childhood education and child care centers.

It’s the last scheduled payment of Child Care Stabilization Grants, which started in 2021 to keep child care centers open and to improve early childhood teacher pay.

Governor Roy Cooper said the state relies on high-quality early childhood education and child care to support children’s healthy development and learning, allow parents to work, and keep businesses running, but the programs are in crisis.

He called on the legislature to make investments in childcare centers before more close, more early childhood educators quit and programs become unaffordable for too many parents.

State childcare advocates asked lawmakers for a $300 million emergency allocation to keep centers going after federal pandemic grants ran out in June. The Republican-led General Assembly provided the $67.5 million to continue the grants through Dec. 31.

North Carolina has lost 116 childcare centers over the past year.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
