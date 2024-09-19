© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Litter of five critically endangered red wolf pups dies

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:26 AM EDT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Federal wildlife officials have confirmed that five red wolf pups have died, and conservationists say the death of the litter is connected to their father being killed when he was hit by a car this spring.

The male red wolf was killed in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in Dare County along U.S. 64.

Officials with the Center for Biological Diversity, which is advocating for wildlife crossings to be built on the highway, say after the death of the father, the mother was likely unable to feed the five pups on her own.

A spokesman says red wolves mate for life and raise their young together.

There are less than 20 red wolves still alive in the wild, and they all live in the refuge.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston