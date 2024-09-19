Advisories against swimming are posted at two sound-side sites in Bogue Sound

Advisories against swimming are posted at two sound-side sites in Carteret County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels higher than state and federal standards.

The advisories effect two areas in Bogue Sound along the Morehead City waterfront.

The first area is at the public access at Sunset Drive and the other is at the public access at 16th Street.

The tests show a running monthly average that exceeds the state and federal standards based on five samples taken within a 30-day period.