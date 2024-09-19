© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Advisories against swimming are posted at two sound-side sites in Bogue Sound

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
Page Sands
/
Creative Commons via Flickr

Advisories against swimming are posted at two sound-side sites in Carteret County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels higher than state and federal standards.

The advisories effect two areas in Bogue Sound along the Morehead City waterfront.

The first area is at the public access at Sunset Drive and the other is at the public access at 16th Street.

The tests show a running monthly average that exceeds the state and federal standards based on five samples taken within a 30-day period.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston