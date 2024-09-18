Updated Covid-19 and flu vaccines now available

As respiratory viruses surge across the state, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging everyone six-months and older to get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials say vaccines are the best way to protect against serious illness, hospitalization and long-term health complications from viruses.

Both the Covid and flu vaccines have been updated for the strains that are expected to spread this fall and winter.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said the vaccines are safe, effective and make a big difference, especially for those at a higher risk of complications — adults 65 and older, children under 5, people who are pregnant or those living with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.