Updated Covid-19 and flu vaccines now available

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:18 AM EDT
A doctor loads a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, on Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass.
Steven Senne
/
AP
A doctor loads a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, on Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass.

As respiratory viruses surge across the state, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging everyone six-months and older to get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials say vaccines are the best way to protect against serious illness, hospitalization and long-term health complications from viruses.

Both the Covid and flu vaccines have been updated for the strains that are expected to spread this fall and winter.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said the vaccines are safe, effective and make a big difference, especially for those at a higher risk of complications — adults 65 and older, children under 5, people who are pregnant or those living with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations.
