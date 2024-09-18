© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Swimming advisory issued for all Emerald Isle beaches

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:15 AM EDT
Emerald Isle Bridge. (Photo credit: Town of Emerald Isle)
Emerald Isle Bridge. (Photo credit: Town of Emerald Isle)

A precautionary swimming advisory has been issued for all beaches in an eastern North Carolina town after Monday’s heavy rains.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says people should stay out of the water at both ocean-side and sound-side areas of Emerald Isle because the town is pumping floodwaters into the ocean at Doe Drive, Fawn Drive, 7th Street, 15th Street, and Channel Drive.

That water may also include wastes from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots, and waste from septic systems or sewers.

The state says the advisory is expected to be lifted 24 hours after the pumping has stopped.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston