Swimming advisory issued for all Emerald Isle beaches

A precautionary swimming advisory has been issued for all beaches in an eastern North Carolina town after Monday’s heavy rains.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says people should stay out of the water at both ocean-side and sound-side areas of Emerald Isle because the town is pumping floodwaters into the ocean at Doe Drive, Fawn Drive, 7th Street, 15th Street, and Channel Drive.

That water may also include wastes from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots, and waste from septic systems or sewers.

The state says the advisory is expected to be lifted 24 hours after the pumping has stopped.