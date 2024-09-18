© 2024 Public Radio East
North Carolina Congressman introduces measure to strengthen legislation that prevents surprise medical bills

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:26 AM EDT
A North Carolina Congressman and several of his colleagues have introduced a bill to strengthen legislation that prevents patients from getting unexpectedly high medical bills.

Congressman Greg Murphy, a physician, said the No Surprises Act Enforcement Act is meant to reinforce the historic No Surprises Act which protects patients from surprise medical bills.

Murphy said implementation of the bipartisan act has been rife with unnecessary challenges, and the new legislation will reinforce the intent of the law and make sure that patients are protected from financial harm.

The changes would close gaps in enforcement of the law and increase transparency in reporting.
