Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Onslow County

National Hispanic Heritage Month starts this week. The Onslow Hispanic Latino Association (OHLA) is hosting events to celebrate hispanic communities in eastern North Carolina.

From September 15th to October 15th, Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized nationally as a time to celebrate and honor hispanic communities. Vice President of OHLA, Mildred Latino-Thomas, said this hasn’t always been the case in Onslow County.

“We did have a special proclamation of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Onslow County Commissioners meeting. From everything I can find, that is the first time that’s been done.”

OHLA has been providing access, support and educational resources to address the needs of Onslow County’s Hispanic community since 2002.

Latino-Thomas said the organization went inactive for several years, but she is playing a big part in revitalizing its core values and adapting to what the community needs now.

“One need was cultural. There was nothing here, I mean there really isn’t. It wasn’t represented here.”

Latino-Thomas said a huge turning point in that narrative was their Summer Latin Fiesta that started July 2023. In the first year alone, 7,000 people came out, and even more this year, giving OHLA the spark of culture they had worked hard to provide the community.

“People realized, “oh wow,” people came out, and it wasn’t a little bit of people, it was a lot. And I think creating that event helped us be able to advocate, like hey, this is a need. People want that cultural presence here.”

Latino-Thomas said it's hard to fit everything into one month, but OHLA is excited to see their vision coming to life during Hispanic Heritage Month.

OHLA will be tabling at the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Jacksonville, and the President of Onslow County’s Chamber of Commerce, Laurette Leagon (LEE-GON), said the celebration is always a great time.

“So it’s going to be a parking lot full of people celebrating the Hispanic heritage of our community.”

OHLA is hosting several events throughout the month, including an art showcase, pinata making and a soccer tournament. For more information, visit ohlanc.com