Ag department grants will help preserve rapidly vanishing farmland and forests in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture has awarded $8.8 million in grants for a program to help preserve rapidly vanishing farmland and forests in the state.
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said as development pressure continues to build, the preservation grant funding is an opportunity to help farmers who wish to stay on their land.
A study by the American Farmland Trust found that North Carolina had the second-highest amount of threatened farmland in America.