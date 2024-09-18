© 2024 Public Radio East
Absentee ballots go out to members of the military and people who live overseas on Friday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:22 AM EDT

Absentee ballots requested by North Carolina military members and people who live overseas for the 2024 general election will be sent out on Friday, under a new schedule released by the State Board of Elections.

This schedule ensures that North Carolina will meet the federal law requirement to distribute ballots to voters under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act by the 45th day before the election — Sept. 21.

County boards were prepared to send absentee ballots out on Sept. 6, the deadline under state law. However, rulings by the N.C. Court of Appeals and N.C. Supreme Court required election officials to remove the We The People party line from the presidential contest on the ballot, including the party’s presidential nominee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and vice-presidential nominee, Nicole Shanahan.

In North Carolina, any registered voter can vote an absentee ballot, after submitting a request for the ballot.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
