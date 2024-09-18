Absentee ballots go out to members of the military and people who live overseas on Friday

Absentee ballots requested by North Carolina military members and people who live overseas for the 2024 general election will be sent out on Friday, under a new schedule released by the State Board of Elections.

This schedule ensures that North Carolina will meet the federal law requirement to distribute ballots to voters under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act by the 45th day before the election — Sept. 21.

County boards were prepared to send absentee ballots out on Sept. 6, the deadline under state law. However, rulings by the N.C. Court of Appeals and N.C. Supreme Court required election officials to remove the We The People party line from the presidential contest on the ballot, including the party’s presidential nominee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and vice-presidential nominee, Nicole Shanahan.

In North Carolina, any registered voter can vote an absentee ballot, after submitting a request for the ballot.