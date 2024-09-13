Sizable federal grant will help reduce the risk of fires in an ENC national forest

A sizable federal grant will help reduce the risk of fires in an eastern North Carolina national forest.

Officials with the US Department of Agriculture say nearly $5 million will fund projects in the Croatan National Forest project to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

Wildfire in the Croatan National Forest

The funding comes just over a year after the Great Lakes Fire, which threatened homes and burned more than 32,000 acres.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law also created the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission, charged with making recommendations to improve federal policies related to reducing, fighting, and managing wildland fires in the United States.