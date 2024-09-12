© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two students, ages 11 & 12, arrested for making threats targeting dozens of NC schools

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:35 AM EDT
LA Johnson
/
NPR

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating recent social media posts containing school threats.

Officials say the threats are not specific to the local district, but they take such matters seriously.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old and 12-year-old were behind a series of threats made to dozens of North Carolina schools on Monday.

The Gaston County Police Department says officers arrested the 11-year-old on Tuesday.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office tells media outlets it also made contact with a 12-year-old who deputies tracked through Instagram, and who was also allegedly connected to the threats.

Investigators do not believe the threats of violence were real. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District says more than 40 schools around the state were targeted.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston