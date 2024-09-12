Two students, ages 11 & 12, arrested for making threats targeting dozens of NC schools

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating recent social media posts containing school threats.

Officials say the threats are not specific to the local district, but they take such matters seriously.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old and 12-year-old were behind a series of threats made to dozens of North Carolina schools on Monday.

The Gaston County Police Department says officers arrested the 11-year-old on Tuesday.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office tells media outlets it also made contact with a 12-year-old who deputies tracked through Instagram, and who was also allegedly connected to the threats.

Investigators do not believe the threats of violence were real. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District says more than 40 schools around the state were targeted.