Several areas of the Albermarle-Pamlico watershed will be restored using federal funding

Funds from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will be used for restoration in the Albermarle-Pamlico watershed.

North Carolina Congressman Don Davis said the projects will help protect waterways and restore ecosystems affected by extreme weather events.

A project in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in Tyrrell and Dare counties will reduce the impacts of saltwater intrusion; in the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge in Hyde, Washington, and Tyrrell counties the focus will be on restoring peatlands.

In the Roanoke River National Wildlife Refuge in Bertie County, barriers that isolate the Roanoke River from its floodplain will be removed.