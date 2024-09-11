© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Several areas of the Albermarle-Pamlico watershed will be restored using federal funding

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2024 at 6:54 AM EDT
Visit Outer Banks

Funds from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will be used for restoration in the Albermarle-Pamlico watershed.

North Carolina Congressman Don Davis said the projects will help protect waterways and restore ecosystems affected by extreme weather events.

A project in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in Tyrrell and Dare counties will reduce the impacts of saltwater intrusion; in the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge in Hyde, Washington, and Tyrrell counties the focus will be on restoring peatlands.

In the Roanoke River National Wildlife Refuge in Bertie County, barriers that isolate the Roanoke River from its floodplain will be removed.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston