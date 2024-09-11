Federal grants will help ENC food producers expand

More than $12 million in federal grants will focus on the expansion of North Carolina food manufacturers and processors with the goal of increasing products manufactured in the state.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said eight projects that include produce, meat and dairy products received initial awards through the N.C. Agricultural Manufacturing and Processing Initiative

Johnson Breeders of Duplin County will receive $1 million for corn handling/drying; Maola Milk of Guilford County will get just under $1 million for school milk production

Nearly $2 million will allow Ripe Revival of Nash County to expand vegetable processing; and Foster Caviness of Pitt County will receive nearly $160,000 for vegetable processing.