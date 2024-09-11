© 2024 Public Radio East
Federal grants will help ENC food producers expand

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2024 at 7:09 AM EDT
People with diabetes who were prescribed fruits and vegetables, saw their blood sugar decline significantly. And adults with hypertension saw their blood pressure go down.

More than $12 million in federal grants will focus on the expansion of North Carolina food manufacturers and processors with the goal of increasing products manufactured in the state.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said eight projects that include produce, meat and dairy products received initial awards through the N.C. Agricultural Manufacturing and Processing Initiative

Johnson Breeders of Duplin County will receive $1 million for corn handling/drying; Maola Milk of Guilford County will get just under $1 million for school milk production

Nearly $2 million will allow Ripe Revival of Nash County to expand vegetable processing; and Foster Caviness of Pitt County will receive nearly $160,000 for vegetable processing.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
