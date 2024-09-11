ENC communities observing 9/11 anniversary on Wednesday

Craven Community College will host September 11th Tribute events Wednesday) on the New Bern and Havelock campuses.

The time of remembrance is open to the as well as students, staff, and community members to honor the lives lost 23 years ago on 9/11.

The Campus Life department and Student Veterans Association will hold a tribute from 9-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 on the New Bern campus. A second event will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on the Havelock campus.



The Twin Rivers YMCA will honor the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 by hosting a Memorial Stair Climb. First responders with the New Bern Fire Department will climb the equivalent of 110 stories to symbolize the height of the World Trade Center towers.

The climb starts at 9:15 a.m. at the YMCA. Members and guests are invited to walk alongside fire officials.

Camp Lejeune and the surrounding community are again marking the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack at Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

The base, the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee, the City of Jacksonville, and Onslow County government are holding the 2024 Patriot Day Observance at 8:15 this morning at the 9/11 Memorial Beam.

The observance honors the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks as well as those lost in the subsequent War on Terror.