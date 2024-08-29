© 2024 Public Radio East
Revitalization of downtown Maysville underway

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 29, 2024 at 6:55 AM EDT
Maysville Town Manager Schumata Brown said the was still stunned by the news of the grant approval and said, “Christmas came early for Maysville.”
Annette Weston
/
Public Radio East
File photo

A nearly $90,000 dollar grant will help fund the expansion of downtown Maysville.

The Rural Economic Development Grant brings the total funding for the project to restore the historic 500-block of Main Street to almost $1 million.

The spaces will be transformed into a mix of commercial and residential units, with spaces for retail, restaurant, and professional services on the lower level and workforce housing for town employees and local teachers above.

Construction is underway and the work is expected to be finished in February.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
