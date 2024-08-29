Revitalization of downtown Maysville underway

A nearly $90,000 dollar grant will help fund the expansion of downtown Maysville.

The Rural Economic Development Grant brings the total funding for the project to restore the historic 500-block of Main Street to almost $1 million.

The spaces will be transformed into a mix of commercial and residential units, with spaces for retail, restaurant, and professional services on the lower level and workforce housing for town employees and local teachers above.

Construction is underway and the work is expected to be finished in February.