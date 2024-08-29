© 2024 Public Radio East
Rabid raccoons found in two ENC counties, one person undergoing a series of shots to prevent illness

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 29, 2024 at 6:39 AM EDT
NC State Extension
Two rabid raccoons were found in eastern North Carolina, in two different counties, and one person will undergo a series of shots to prevent the disease after an encounter with the sick animal.

On Sunday, Pitt County Public Health officials say that a raccoon came in contact with two dogs, and a person intervened.

Both of the dogs were up to date on their rabies vaccinations and are doing well. The person who intervened will be receiving post-rabies prophylaxis vaccines.

It’s the third rabies case in Pitt County since 2019, the other two involving a fox and a beaver.

And officials with the Craven County Health Department say a raccoon that has tested positive for rabies.

The animal was found in the western part of the county, on St. John's Road, on Tuesday.

There are no known injuries involved in this case.
