One-time Camp Lejeune Marine charged in January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol

A man that served aboard Camp Lejeune more than a decade ago is one of the latest people to be arrested for the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Nathan Thornsberry is charged with obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and resisting officers, both felonies, and four additional misdemeanors.

Court documents allege that Thornsberry is one of the people seen in widely circulated photos showing a group of people trying to breach the police line by pushing metal bike-rack barriers against police officers.

Federal law enforcement officials say they learned of Thornsberry’s involvement after he wrote the book, “January 6: A Patriot’s Story” and a friend tipped off the FBI.

The Marine Corps says Thornsberry, who lives in Michigan, was on active duty from 2006 to 2011, obtaining the rank of corporal, and he was last assigned to the 8th Engineer Support Battalion at Camp Lejenue.