One-time Camp Lejeune Marine charged in January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 29, 2024 at 7:05 AM EDT
Federal authorities allege police bodycam footage shows Marine veteran Nathan Thornsberry pushing against a barricade during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
U.S. Department of Justice
Federal authorities allege police bodycam footage shows Marine veteran Nathan Thornsberry pushing against a barricade during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A man that served aboard Camp Lejeune more than a decade ago is one of the latest people to be arrested for the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Nathan Thornsberry is charged with obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and resisting officers, both felonies, and four additional misdemeanors.

Court documents allege that Thornsberry is one of the people seen in widely circulated photos showing a group of people trying to breach the police line by pushing metal bike-rack barriers against police officers.

Federal law enforcement officials say they learned of Thornsberry’s involvement after he wrote the book, “January 6: A Patriot’s Story” and a friend tipped off the FBI.

The Marine Corps says Thornsberry, who lives in Michigan, was on active duty from 2006 to 2011, obtaining the rank of corporal, and he was last assigned to the 8th Engineer Support Battalion at Camp Lejenue.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
