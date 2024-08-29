Highly contagious illness identified at an eastern North Carolina school

The Pitt County Health Department is investigating a case of pertussis, also called whooping cough, at Wintergreen Intermediate School in Greenville.

According to Pitt County Health Director Wes Gray, the department was notified on Tuesday and he sent a letter about the illness to all Wintergreen families.

Public Health, sSchool nurses and Pitt County Schools staff have worked together to identify those that may have been exposed.

Pertussis affects the airways and lungs and it spreads easily when someone coughs or sneezes. Symptoms usually develop within 5 to 10 days after exposure, but sometimes take as long as 21 days.

It causes a severe cough that can last for weeks or months.

Families are encouraged to make sure their vaccinations are up-to-date as protection from the childhood vaccine, DTaP, decreases over time.