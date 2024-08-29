© 2024 Public Radio East
Highly contagious illness identified at an eastern North Carolina school

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 29, 2024 at 6:35 AM EDT
CSA-Printstock
/
Getty Images
Pertussis causes a severe cough that can last for weeks or months.

The Pitt County Health Department is investigating a case of pertussis, also called whooping cough, at Wintergreen Intermediate School in Greenville.

According to Pitt County Health Director Wes Gray, the department was notified on Tuesday and he sent a letter about the illness to all Wintergreen families.

Public Health, sSchool nurses and Pitt County Schools staff have worked together to identify those that may have been exposed.

Pertussis affects the airways and lungs and it spreads easily when someone coughs or sneezes. Symptoms usually develop within 5 to 10 days after exposure, but sometimes take as long as 21 days.

It causes a severe cough that can last for weeks or months.

Families are encouraged to make sure their vaccinations are up-to-date as protection from the childhood vaccine, DTaP, decreases over time.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston