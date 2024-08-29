Dirty job: Water quality specialist investigates human waste sprayfield in eastern North Carolina

A Sound Rivers Water Quality Specialist had a dirty job last week.

Taylor Register was in Goldsboro to check out a field used to dispose of human waste removed from portable toilets.

People living nearby said that every week or so, waste from a portable toilet company is being sprayed into the field, causing extreme odors and sometimes visible toilet paper remnants after the spraying is done.

Those neighbors were concerned about potential health but also concerned about impacts to the river.

The sprayfield is located next to Stoney Creek, a tributary of the Neuse River. Register collected water samples upstream and downstream of the area and they are being tested for the presence of E. coli.

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s online records show the company is permitted to apply human waste to the land and have operated within the parameters of their permit, meaning the company has not been issued any violations for issues like ponding and runoff or spraying during rain events.

