Report outlines possible remedies for removing coastal homes before they collapse into the Atlantic

A state and federal task force studying the problem of houses falling into the ocean suggests creating a new state-funded program and finding new funding sources to address properties at risk before they collapse.

A 2022 study found that more than 750 structures along the North Carolina coast were at risk, with no dunes or vegetation between them and the ocean.

This report follows nearly two years of meetings among leaders from the state Department of Environmental Quality, Cape Hatteras National Seashore and other coastal residents and officials.

Baxter Davis co-chaired the task force.

“We haven't officially decided exactly what policies we're going to push for out of this report," he said, "But I will say that there are ideas there about looking at things like expanding the eligibility of some state funds to be used for selective buyouts.”

The panel also recommends the creation of a new state-funded program to deal with threatened structures, as well as local programs.

It also suggests changes in flood insurance and other insurance and says North Carolina should require more disclosures for beachfront properties in danger of collapse.

Davis and co-chair Dave Hallac of the National Park Service say the report is just a start. Many of the proposals would require funding, legislation, or regulatory changes. They say they hope the ideas they've raised will lead to more discussions - and action.

Read the full report: https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/coastal-management/threatened-oceanfront-structures-interagency-work-group-report-2024