Report outlines possible remedies for removing coastal homes before they collapse into the Atlantic

PRE News & Ideas | By David Boraks
Published August 28, 2024 at 6:49 AM EDT
One of the homes on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe that collapsed last February.
(Photo: National Park Service)
File: One of the homes on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe that collapsed.

A state and federal task force studying the problem of houses falling into the ocean suggests creating a new state-funded program and finding new funding sources to address properties at risk before they collapse.

A 2022 study found that more than 750 structures along the North Carolina coast were at risk, with no dunes or vegetation between them and the ocean.

This report follows nearly two years of meetings among leaders from the state Department of Environmental Quality, Cape Hatteras National Seashore and other coastal residents and officials.

Baxter Davis co-chaired the task force.

“We haven't officially decided exactly what policies we're going to push for out of this report," he said, "But I will say that there are ideas there about looking at things like expanding the eligibility of some state funds to be used for selective buyouts.”

The panel also recommends the creation of a new state-funded program to deal with threatened structures, as well as local programs.

It also suggests changes in flood insurance and other insurance and says North Carolina should require more disclosures for beachfront properties in danger of collapse.

Davis and co-chair Dave Hallac of the National Park Service say the report is just a start. Many of the proposals would require funding, legislation, or regulatory changes. They say they hope the ideas they've raised will lead to more discussions - and action. 

Read the full report: https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/coastal-management/threatened-oceanfront-structures-interagency-work-group-report-2024
David Boraks
David Boraks is a WFAE weekend host and a producer for "Charlotte Talks." He's a veteran Charlotte-area journalist who has worked part-time at WFAE since 2007 and for other outlets including DavidsonNews.net and The Charlotte Observer.
