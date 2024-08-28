Partnership helps ENC community college students get to class without cost

Pitt Community College and Pitt County are continuing a partnership this fall that’s been providing students a much-needed option for getting to and from campus.

Since January, Pitt Area Transit System buses have been transporting students who live in Pitt County—but outside of Greenville city limits—from their homes to PCC classes.

Dr. Brian Jones, interim Vice President of Student Development Services, says offering free transportation has proven to be an effective means of reducing barriers and increasing access to education.

He said without PATS, many students probably wouldn’t be able to pursue their studies at PCC.

To be eligible, students must be at least 16 years old and live within Pitt County but outside of Greenville city limits. There is no cost to students to use the service.