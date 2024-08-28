© 2024 Public Radio East
Partnership helps ENC community college students get to class without cost

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 28, 2024 at 7:01 AM EDT
Pitt Area Transit System

Pitt Community College and Pitt County are continuing a partnership this fall that’s been providing students a much-needed option for getting to and from campus.

Since January, Pitt Area Transit System buses have been transporting students who live in Pitt County—but outside of Greenville city limits—from their homes to PCC classes.

Dr. Brian Jones, interim Vice President of Student Development Services, says offering free transportation has proven to be an effective means of reducing barriers and increasing access to education.

He said without PATS, many students probably wouldn’t be able to pursue their studies at PCC.

To be eligible, students must be at least 16 years old and live within Pitt County but outside of Greenville city limits. There is no cost to students to use the service.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
