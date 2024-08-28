No cause for alarm; Greenville Fire/Rescue will be conducting water rescue training Wednesday

Greenville Fire/Rescue will be conducting water rescue training exercises at Wildwood Park and the Tar River Wednesday.

The departments, alongside New Bern Fire-Rescue and other law enforcement agencies will be on the water from 9 this morning until 5 tonight, training so they are ready to respond to water emergencies.

Officials say there will be an increased presence of emergency vehicles, watercraft, and people in the water in these areas during this time.