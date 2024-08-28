© 2024 Public Radio East
No cause for alarm; Greenville Fire/Rescue will be conducting water rescue training Wednesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 28, 2024 at 6:57 AM EDT
Greenville Fire/Rescue will be conducting water rescue training exercises at Wildwood Park and the Tar River Wednesday.

The departments, alongside New Bern Fire-Rescue and other law enforcement agencies will be on the water from 9 this morning until 5 tonight, training so they are ready to respond to water emergencies.

Officials say there will be an increased presence of emergency vehicles, watercraft, and people in the water in these areas during this time.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
