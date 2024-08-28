NCDOT accepting applications for engineering technician apprenticeship program

The N.C. Department of Transportation is now recruiting its first class under its new Transportation Apprenticeship Program.

The first round of program will provide hands-on training and career opportunities for aspiring engineering technicians across the state, who will learn about design, construction, bridge work, erosion control, aviation, rail, integrated mobility and maritime.

The apprentices that are selected will learn about the transportation industry and earn a competitive wage plus benefits.

More about the program and a link to apply is on NCDOT’s website.