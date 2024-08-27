Pitt County Confederate monument lawsuit dismissed

A lawsuit that claimed Pitt County acted improperly when they removed a Confederate memorial statue in 2020 will be dismissed.

A hearing was held last week, and the county attorney argued that the person that filed the suit connected to the removal of the Pitt County Confederate Soldier's Memorial statue from the front of the courthouse in Greenville didn’t have legal standing to sue the county.

The statue was removed overnight on June 22, 2020.

County commissioners voted to give the monument to Valor Memorial Park.