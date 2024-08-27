© 2024 Public Radio East
Pitt County Confederate monument lawsuit dismissed

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:44 AM EDT
The bronze statue that once stood atop the Pitt County Confederate Soldiers Monument is secured for transport as the sun begins to rise on Monday, June 22, 2020
Aaron Hines
/
City of Greenville
The bronze statue that once stood atop the Pitt County Confederate Soldiers Monument is secured for transport as the sun begins to rise on Monday, June 22, 2020.

A lawsuit that claimed Pitt County acted improperly when they removed a Confederate memorial statue in 2020 will be dismissed.

A hearing was held last week, and the county attorney argued that the person that filed the suit connected to the removal of the Pitt County Confederate Soldier's Memorial statue from the front of the courthouse in Greenville didn’t have legal standing to sue the county.

The statue was removed overnight on June 22, 2020.

County commissioners voted to give the monument to Valor Memorial Park.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
