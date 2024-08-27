© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENC shelter fined for several animal care violations

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:39 AM EDT
Mental illness can be isolating, making the companionship of pets even more precious.
Gary John Norman
/
Getty Images
File photo.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture has fined Duplin County Animal Services after an inspection discovered that sick kittens were being housed with healthy ones, that several animals taken in weren’t given a rabies and other shots as soon as they arrived, and that a dog was not given veterinary care it needed.

State officials also say the animals were not provided with shade in the outdoor areas of the shelter.

The shelter has the option to pay the $1,000 civil penalty or file a written petition for a contested case hearing.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston