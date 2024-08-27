ENC shelter fined for several animal care violations

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture has fined Duplin County Animal Services after an inspection discovered that sick kittens were being housed with healthy ones, that several animals taken in weren’t given a rabies and other shots as soon as they arrived, and that a dog was not given veterinary care it needed.

State officials also say the animals were not provided with shade in the outdoor areas of the shelter.

The shelter has the option to pay the $1,000 civil penalty or file a written petition for a contested case hearing.