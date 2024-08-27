© 2024 Public Radio East
Clean water nonprofit says the fight to save Blounts Creek is not over

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:53 AM EDT
File: Blounts Creek is pictured early morning during fall.
Sound Rivers
File: Blounts Creek is pictured early morning during fall.

A local environmental nonprofit says the fight to save Blounts Creek is not over.

Mining company Martin Marietta Materials has applied to renew its wastewater permit for a 649-acre limestone mine, and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is accepting comments on the proposed renewal.

If enough comments about the mine and its potential impacts are submitted to DEQ, Sound Rivers' Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman said the Division of Water Resources must hold a public hearing.

She said that would be the last chance to get the terms of the permit altered to better protect the water quality and ecosystems of Blounts Creek — as well as protect landowner wells — before they begin discharging up to 12 million gallons of water per day. 

NCDEQ is accepting comments until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 23. Comments can be mailed to North Carolina Environmental Management Commission/NPDES Unit, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1617 or emailed to program consultant Derek Denard at derek.denard@deq.nc.gov.

Annette Weston
