Bill would make it easier for veterans to get medical care from their hometown doctor

A North Carolina U.S. Senator and his colleagues recently introduced a bill requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to consider continuity of healthcare when deciding whether seeing a provider in their hometown rather than traveling to a VA hospital is in a veteran’s best medical interest.

Senator Thom Tillis said veterans deserve the best care possible, and the legislation allows veterans to continue care with their own trusted providers and cuts harmful red tape that prevents veterans from accessing the care they deserve.

As the V.A. opens new facilities, Tillis says many veterans are losing access to the VA’s Community Care Program and, consequently, their long-term healthcare providers.

Veterans throughout the country have reported a loss of care, including North Carolina veterans.