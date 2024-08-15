Forum for state superintendent candidates scheduled for September

Public Schools First NC and the North Carolina PTA are co-sponsoring a forum for state superintendent candidates this September.

Heather Koons from Public Schools First NC said the event will be live-streamed via Zoom, with both candidates answering the same set of questions about their vision for public education.

"We believe it's important...to have an opportunity for the candidates to be together and respond to questions," she said, "And have people around the state hear directly from the candidates on their positions and their vision."

Koons said the position is one critical to the future of education in North Carolina.

"The Superintendent of public instruction is the leader of public education in the state. So it's a critically important position and so everyone in the state has an opportunity to weigh in on who is our leader for public education."

Republican Michelle Morrow and Democrat Mo Green will be taking part. The forum takes place September 14.