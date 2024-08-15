© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former DSS director accused of using Council on Aging credit card to pay personal expenses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 15, 2024 at 7:57 AM EDT
Former director of Martin County Social Services Charmaine Hardison is accused of using the Martin County Council on Aging’s credit card to pay her life insurance premiums, her Sam’s Club membership, several Amazon purchases, veterinary bills, and cigars from a convenience store.
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Former director of Martin County Social Services Charmaine Hardison is accused of using the Martin County Council on Aging’s credit card to pay her life insurance premiums, her Sam’s Club membership, several Amazon purchases, veterinary bills, and cigars from a convenience store.

The former director of Martin County Social Services is accused of using the Martin County Council on Aging’s credit card to pay her life insurance premiums, her Sam’s Club membership, several Amazon purchases, veterinary bills, and cigars from a convenience store.

Charmaine Hardison is charged with 14 counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Court documents show the purchases were made between July 2016 and September 2019.

Hardison became the director of the Martin County Department of Social Services in June 2020 and was dismissed from the county just four months later.

She is also the former director of Martin County Adult & Aging Services, and while in that role she was named Martin County Citizen of the Year in March 2019.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston