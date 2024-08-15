Former DSS director accused of using Council on Aging credit card to pay personal expenses

The former director of Martin County Social Services is accused of using the Martin County Council on Aging’s credit card to pay her life insurance premiums, her Sam’s Club membership, several Amazon purchases, veterinary bills, and cigars from a convenience store.

Charmaine Hardison is charged with 14 counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Court documents show the purchases were made between July 2016 and September 2019.

Hardison became the director of the Martin County Department of Social Services in June 2020 and was dismissed from the county just four months later.

She is also the former director of Martin County Adult & Aging Services, and while in that role she was named Martin County Citizen of the Year in March 2019.