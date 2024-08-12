Debby overwhelms local sewer systems, causing overflows

Stormwater systems across eastern North Carolina are overwhelmed by the deluge from Tropical Storm Debby, resulting in several sanitary sewer overflows.

In a public notice sent out Friday afternoon, officials report Havelock’s fifth sewage spill reported in 2024. Officials say that around 3,000 gallons of sewage spilled through a manhole and went into the water of Joe’s Branch. Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper, Katey Zimmerman said this was not an isolated incident.

“So, there have been many, many SSO’s, or sanitary sewer overflows, throughout the state, following Tropical Storm Debby. Um, so, like the sewer overflow in Havelock, it is not uncommon for SSO’s to occur during heavy periods of rain.”

SSOs were also reported in Bladen, Onslow, and New Hanover counties. Zimmerman said this storm was yet another reminder of how important federal and state funding is for keeping our stormwater infrastructure up to date.

“Many cities and municipalities are battling with aging infrastructure and are in need of rehabilitation.”

Zimmerman said these wastewater overflows pose a long-lasting threat.

“And unfortunately SSO’s are negatively impactful to the environment, water quality and public health. As they introduce untreated wastewater and are contaminated with bacteria and other pollutants and that all washes into our waterways.”

Sound Rivers’ River Keepers are flying over eastern North Carolina this week to monitor sand pollution, agricultural runoff and analyze further flooding impacts from Tropical Storm Debby. Sound Rivers is a supporter of PRE.