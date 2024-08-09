© 2024 Public Radio East
Debby causes 'significant damage' to farms and homes in Greene County

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 9, 2024 at 7:55 AM EDT

A suspected tornado touched down in the early hours Thursday in Greene County, causing damage just northwest of Snow Hill. The tornado touched down around 2:30 AM, striking five homes and two farms in the process.

"One home was completely destroyed, while others experienced significant damage," says Greene County Emergency Management Director Brock Kearny.

No injuries have been reported, and Kearney added that the Red Cross is assisting one family that's been affected. The county's emergency center is open to provide resources and support for those impacted by the storm.

As Debby moves away from eastern North Carolina, impacts from the now post tropical cyclone will persist through the weekend, including more rain and flooding. The National Weather Service’s tornado watch that was expected to expire by early Friday afternoon has been extended for the entire region until 8 p.m.

"We just encourage everybody to have multiple ways to be alerted should a tornado warning be issued," Kearny said.

The tornado was just one of several to touch down in North Carolina so far. A tornado in Wilson County that started around 3 a.m. killed one person and damaged a dozen homes and a middle school in southern Wilson County.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
