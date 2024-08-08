© 2024 Public Radio East
Tropical Storm Debby triggers tornado watch across ENC; heavy rains and flooding expected Thursday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 8, 2024 at 7:56 AM EDT
National Hurricane Center

All of eastern North Carolina is under a tornado watch as tropical storm Debby approaches, and early Thursday morning tornado warnings have been issued in several counties.

Tropical Storm Debby made a second landfall near Charleston early Thursday morning, as tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Nick Pietro with the National Weather Service in Raleigh said as the system enters North Carolina, rain will be the greatest threat.

"The primary threat from Tropical Storm Debbie being prolonged heavy rain, that's going to be in subsequent river flooding, isolated tornadoes and maybe some isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph. Scattered power outages throughout the event.”

Pietro said the heavy rains that are expected, already saturated soils, and tornado activity are not a good mix.

"Is it doesn't take, you know, massive amounts of wind to blow trees down when you just had 6 inches of rain. The grounds were soggy, so trees fall much more easily with lower wind speeds. Sometimes they fall even without any wind when there's 6-8 inches of rain that just fell.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
